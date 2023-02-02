South Surrey Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League seeking new players for upcoming season

Are you a senior? Do you like softball?

Then there’s a league for you.

With softball season fast approaching, the South Surrey Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League is looking for new players for the 2023 season.

Practices start in April, and the team plays to the end of June.

All games are played at Softball City in South Surrey (2201 148 St.), on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., noted league executive Carlos Lapena.

Teams are co-ed, comprised of players who are 55 and over (men) and women (50 and over).

“We’re a fun, recreational league catering to all skill levels,” Lapena said.

“Our league is unique because we have players who are experienced, and others who are not so much.”

Basic slo-pitch skills are helpful, he said, but noted it’s also a great way to get outside and get some fresh air and exercise.

Having been around since 1996, the league is a mainstay on the Semiahmoo Peninsula and currently consists of eight teams.

Interested potential players can email Lapena at chiroc@telus.net

