Surrey Eagles are 2nd in division heading into December after weekend split on home ice

Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver stopped all 39 shots faced for a shutout win over Coquitlam Express at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo: Garrett James via facebook.com/surreyeagles)

Surrey Eagles enter December in second place of the BC Hockey League’s Coastal Division following a split of weekend home games.

The birds soared to a 6-0 shutout victory over Coquitlam Express on Friday night (Nov. 25) before being outscored 6-2 by Chilliwack Chiefs on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 27).

On “Movember” night Friday, Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver was named the game’s first star for saving all 39 shots he faced. At the other end of the rink, Cloverdale-raised Express goaltender Brady Smith stopped 24 of 30 shots faced.

Winger Ethan Riesterer scored two goals and an assist, while defenseman Oliver Gabrielson added one goal and a helper. Other goals were scored by Ryden Evers, Cole Galata and Ty Brassington.

Sunday, deemed “Star Wars” day at South Surrey Arena, the Cam Keith-coached Eagles were down by two goals halfway through the first period when Ryden Evers scored to pull the home team within a goal.

But the visitors from Chilliwack scored three more on goaltender Michael Sochan before Eagles forward Zachary Wagnon notched one on the powerplay in the second period to make it 5-2. But that’s where the comeback stalled, as the Chiefs’ Dylan Kinch scored the lone goal of the third.

With the weekend split, after 20 games played, the Eagles have 32 points this season, four behind first-place Nanaimo Clippers, and six ahead of Coquitlam Express. The Eagles have 16 wins on the season and just four losses so far, and have played two fewer games than Nanaimo.

It’s a busy weekend ahead for the Eagles, with a home game Friday (Dec. 2) against Salmon Arm, followed by a roadsie in Coquitlam on Saturday night (Dec. 3) and another home-ice battle Sunday against the cellar-dwelling Langley Rivermen, 4 p.m. puck drop at South Surrey Arena.

For all the stats, schedules and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

junior hockeySurreySurrey Eagles