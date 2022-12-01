Surrey goaltender among top WHL players in November, with Pats’ Bedard, Giants rookie Honzek

Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month for November. (Graphic: whl.ca)

The Western Hockey League’s three top players for November include Surrey-raised goaltender Harrison Meneghin, Vancouver Giants rookie Samuel Honzek and Regina Pats top prospect Connor Bedard.

Thursday (Dec. 1), Meneghin was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for his shot-stopping work for Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Raised in South Surrey, the 18-year-old Meneghin led all WHL goaltenders with seven wins in November, earning seven wins and .936 save percentage.

The Delta Hockey Academy grad, nicknamed “Harry,” made 30 or more saves in five of his eight appearances in November, including a 37-save performance Nov. 25 in Brandon.

Meneghin limited opponents to two goals or fewer on five occasions this past month, and sits second among rookie WHL netminders with 10 wins.

He posted a 7-0-0-1 record and .936 save percentage over eight November outings. Harrison Meneghin of the @WHLHurricanes is the WHL Goaltender of the Month! 📰 | https://t.co/7xydSrTGZ7 pic.twitter.com/yuScRckiZj — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 1, 2022

🎥SAVE OF THE NIGHT🎥 First career start, first career win, and first career #SaveoftheNight honours! Harrison Meneghin completes the trifecta!@RealCdnSS | @WHLHurricanes pic.twitter.com/RJ3DLwLg8E — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 5, 2022

Giants forward Honzek is November’s WHL Rookie of the Month after scoring 20 points in the month.

A native of Trencin, Slovakia, he recorded at least a point in all but one of his 10 games played in November, collecting four points Nov. 12 at Prince George and adding a trio of three-point efforts Nov. 1 at Medicine Hat, Nov. 13 against the Cougars and Nov. 30 versus Moose Jaw.

An ‘A’ rated prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, Honzek is the only WHL rookie to currently lead his team in scoring.

He posted 20 points in November and is the only WHL rookie to currently lead his Club in scoring. 2023 #NHLDraft prospect and @WHLGiants forward Samuel Honzek is the WHL Rookie of the Month! 📰 | https://t.co/WMBxlFdLHn pic.twitter.com/qapCOfpkoE — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 1, 2022

After leading all WHL scorers with with 28 points during the month of November, @WHLPats forward Connor Bedard has retained his standing as @CanadianJerky WHL Player of the Month! 📰 | https://t.co/GNNdceiEIO pic.twitter.com/P7QRHp1BZh — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 1, 2022

Fresh from filling Langley Events Centre for a game against the Giants on Nov. 25, Bedard is the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month.

The North Vancouver-raised forward, 17, earned the honour for the second straight month, for leading all WHL skaters with 28 points (11G-17A) in November. He enters December on a 25-game point streak.

Bedard posted nine multi-point games in November, including a five-point effort Nov. 9 against Edmonton Oil Kings.

Selected by the Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Bedard has amassed 185 points (87G-98A) over 103 regular-season games in the league.



