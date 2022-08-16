Surrey to host 2024 Men’s World Fastpitch championships

Softball City will be the host venue for the 2024 Men’s World Fastball Tournament. (Softball City Facebook photo)

Another international softball tournament is coming to Surrey.

On Tuesday, the International Softball Congress announced that Surrey has been chosen as the host city for the 2024 Men’s World Fastball Tournament; the bid was awarded to the Canadian Amateur Sports Society, which operates Softball City and has for years run the Canada Cup Women’s International Fastpitch Championship in South Surrey.

The 2024 tournament will include more than 50 teams, and will run from Aug. 10-17.

“This is a tremendous honour for our organizing committee, and we are thrilled to host this prestigious event,” said committee chair Greg Timm in a news release. “Winning this bid is recognition of the significant legacy of premier national and international tournaments hosted at Softball City over the past decade.”

According to the release, the tournament “will be one of the largest sporting events hosted in the region.”

“We’re excited about returning to the West Coast and to British Columbia in 2024,” said ISC executive director Larry Fisher. “It’s been since 1997 that we visited B.C. and we’re looking forward to bringing the world tournament to Softball City.

“The fans in B.C. are great fastpitch fans and they know the ISC teams and players will put on a great show.”

The men’s world tournament is the latest international competition to be awarded to the Softball City group. In addition to the annual Canada Cup, the group has also hosted the 2016 Women’s World Championships, the 2019 Americas Olympic Qualifier and the 2022 Canadian Men’s and Women’s Slopitch Championships – which wrapped up earlier this month. Next summer, they’ll also host the 2023 Canadian Senior ‘A’ Men’s and Masters Championships.

Tickets for the 2024 Men’s World Fastball Tournament are expected to go on sale in the spring of 2023.



