VIDEO: Blades squeak out 2-1 win over Giants with minutes left

Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, Feb. 18. G-Men back on home ice for 2 p.m. game Monday (Family Day) against the Spokane Chiefs. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, Feb. 18. G-Men back on home ice for 2 p.m. game Monday (Family Day) against the Spokane Chiefs. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, Feb. 18. G-Men back on home ice for 2 p.m. game Monday (Family Day) against the Spokane Chiefs. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, Feb. 18. G-Men back on home ice for 2 p.m. game Monday (Family Day) against the Spokane Chiefs. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, Feb. 18. G-Men back on home ice for 2 p.m. game Monday (Family Day) against the Spokane Chiefs. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants 2-1 at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, Feb. 18. G-Men back on home ice for 2 p.m. game Monday (Family Day) against the Spokane Chiefs. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Giants kept the high-powered Blades at bay for the first two periods, but eventually Saskatoon was able to net a pair of goals in the final frame to beat Vancouver 2-1 at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night.

“There’s a lot of good things in the first two periods, I thought we played the right way, didn’t find a way to win,” said head coach Michael Dyck in a post game interview with Sportsnet650.

.

Game by the numbers

1st period:

No Scoring.

2nd period:

VAN: Ty Thorpe shovelled home a rebound 13:51 into the second period on the power play.

3rd Period:

SAS: Jayden Wiens tied the game with a power play goal of his own 9:43 into the third period off a rebound from there end boards.

SAS: Connor Roulette buried the winner with 6:30 to go in the game with a nifty play at the side of the net.

Final score: Vancouver 1 – Saskatoon 2

Final Shots: Vancouver 20 – Saskatoon 33

Jesper Vikman: 31/33 saves for Vancouver

Austin Elliott: 19/20 saves for Saskatoon

Vancouver power play: 1/4

Saskatoon power play: 1/3

3 Stars: 1) Thorpe (VAN), 2) Elliott (SAS), and 3) Honzek (VAN)

The Giants play again on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20 on home ice at LEC.

This game gets underway at 2 p.m., against the Spokane Chiefs.

Also after the game, fans can take part in the postgame skate, presented by Save On Foods. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own skates and enjoy some time on the ice.

For ticket information or updates on the team, people can visit their website.

RECENT WITH VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals

and

RELATED: Overtime win for Vancouver Giants against Victoria Royals

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

Previous story
Wrestling is in the blood of Surrey sisters Bambi and Liiza Hall, now at NEW events

Just Posted

Brenda Locke at a press conference at city hall on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey draft budget ready for public review

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Pedestrian struck by van in Cloverdale early Sunday morning

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 19