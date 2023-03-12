VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Kamloops Blazers

Vancouver Giants were unable to solve Matthew Kieper and a 38-save performance by Jesper Vikman on his birthday wasn’t enough Saturday night.
Five Blazers had multipoint nights as the BC Division leaders overwhelmed Vancouver 6-0.
Two seconds past the 8 minute mark of the game, Emmitt Finnie opened the scoring for Kamloops with a rebound goal.
With the man-advantage 6:11 into the middle period, Jakob Demek added to the Blazer lead with a powerplay goal, Fraser Minten made it 3-0 when he redirected a pass from the corner past Jesper Vikman, and Connor Levis converted on a penalty shot to make it 4-0 with 6:16 left in the second.
Just 4:12 into the third, Olen Zellweger made it 5-0 on a one-timer from the high slot and Levis finished the scoring with his second of the night on a deflection with 1;30 left.
Final Score: Vancouver 0 – Kamloops 6
Kamloops outshot Vancouve 44-26.
“Our start wasn’t great,” Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio told Sportsnet650 after the game.
“We were on our heels, we weren’t on our toes. And we’re chasing the game a lot. That first period really killed momentum.”
Maglio praised Vikman’s “outstanding” efforts.
“He gave us a chance after the first.”
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in Kelowna
Giants are on home ice for their third game in as many days this afternoon, Sunday Mar 12 at 4 p.m. against the Prince George Cougars.
The game will include a post game skate for fans with the team.
🗣️ @saveonfoods post-game skate with your Giants today! pic.twitter.com/6VH3w5FAlS
— X – Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) March 12, 2023
READ ALSO: Playoff spot clinched for Giants
READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants prospect Chloe Primerano earns gold
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL