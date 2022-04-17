Vancouver Giants have become the final club to clinch a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs. (WHL)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants clinch final WHL playoff spot

Series against Everett begins Friday

Vancouver Giants have become the final club to clinch a spot in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Giants were locked in a four-team battle with the Prince George Cougars, Victoria Royals and Spokane Chiefs for the three remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, April 16, Victoria ended out of the playoffs after suffering a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Chiefs to finish just one point out of contention while Spokane clinched their playoff spot

Langley-based Giants wrapped up their regular season with a 5-2 loss in Kamloops Saturday night, with a second period goal from Mazden Leslie assisted by Jaden Lipinski and a power play goal in the third period from Zack Ostapchuk, assisted by Connor Horning and Leslie.

Giants have secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference and will clash with the first-placed Everett Silvertips in Round 1.

It will mark the third time that the Giants and Silvertips have met in the playoffs.

In 2006 the Giants earned a 4-0 series sweep against Everett in Round 3, and in 2004 the Silvertips defeated the Giants in six games in Round 2.

Giants will travel to Everett for the first two games in the best-of-seven series, before hosting the Silvertips at the Langley Events Centre.

Round 1 Schedule:

Game 1 – Vancouver at Everett – Friday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 – Vancouver at Everett – Saturday, April 23 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 3 – Everett at Vancouver – Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Everett at Vancouver – Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m..

If required:

Game 5 – Vancouver at Everett – Saturday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m..

Game 6 – Everett at Vancouver – Monday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Vancouver at Everett – Wednesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m.

