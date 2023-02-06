VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak in ninja turtle jerseys

Coach: ‘we went through some hard times’

As the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would put it: Cowabunga dudes!

Vancouver Giants were dressed in special jerseys that paid tribute to the cartoon heroes as they hosted the Tri-City Americans from Kennewick, WA, Sunday afternoon, Jan. 5, dominating their rivals in a 4-1 victory before 4,007 fans at Langley events Centre that ended a four-game losing streak.

Ty Halaburda opened the scoring for the Giants with 1:22 left in the first period, with Skyler Bruce and Mazden Leslie assisting.

In the second, the Americans tied the game at 8:46 with a goal from Reese Belton. It would be their only goal of the game.

Ethan Semeniuk brought Vancouver back ahead with a shorthanded goal before the period was over, off an assist by Jaden Lipinski and Carson Haynes, for the game winner.

G-man Carson Haynes jumped for joy at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tyler Thorpe widened the gap when he netted a rebound goal 14:43 into the third to make it 3-1, with Mazden Leslie and Jaden Lipinski assisting on the insurance goal.

With 1:16 to go in the game, Ty Thorpe scored an empty net goal.

📹"I thought it was a solid effort from our goaltender to our defence to our forwards." Head Coach Michael Dyck post game after a 4-1 win over Tri City. pic.twitter.com/qw0T5HIHd8 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) February 6, 2023

Head Coach Michael Dyck was enjoying the win, but the run of losses that preceded it was still on his mind.

“I just don’t think we can forget where we were,” Dyck said after the game.

“I mean we went through some hard times here in the last week.”

Dyck described it as “a solid team effort from our goaltender to our defence to our forwards. We did a good job”

Vancouver outshot Tri-City 29 to 25 .

Kyren Gronick faced off for Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. with teammate Ethan Semeniuk in position on the left. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was another strong performance by a Giants netminder, this time from Jesper Vikman, who stopped 24 of 25 shots for Vancouver.

Vikman and Lipinski were name first and second stars of the game, respectively.

After the game, the ninja turtles jerseys were auctioned off, with proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Fans were invited to take part in a postgame skate, presented by Save On Foods.

Up next, a road trip takes the G-Men to Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Friday, Feb. 10. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.