Volunteers invited to be part of Bandits’ summer season

The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team wants to expand its team by bringing on more volunteers. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

As the Vancouver Bandits gear up to hit the court at Langley Events Centre for another season of play, part of that preparation involves recruiting more volunteers to the team.

The Langley-based professional basketball players are not the only ones toiling ahead of the May tip off, said Andrew Savoy, communications vice-president for the Bandits.

“Each year the Vancouver Bandits make a call-out for volunteers where interested applicants submit their resume with relevant work experience,” he explained, the call out mentions specific volunteer positions, such as event team members, a court assistant, broadcast assistant, digital media assistant, and team operations assistant.

He described the volunteer positions as a great way for someone to get their foot in the door with B.C.’s professional basketball team and also offer a great way to meet new friends and colleagues.

“We understand that the summer can be a busy time for students and families, so we strive to be in contact with as many prospective and qualified volunteers as possible to ensure scheduling flexibility amongst candidates who advance past the interview stage of the volunteer recruitment process,” Savoy said, explaining a bit about the process.

RECENT: Leading scorer Shane Gibson returns for second season with Vancouver Bandits

Throughout the regular season, there are an average of 10 to 15 volunteers involved per home game at Langley Events Centre.

“The number of volunteers who are part of the Vancouver Bandits game day experience fluctuates on a game-by-game basis, due to availability and what promotions we may have in place, such as a special theme night or potential activations on the concourse or plaza,” he elaborated.

“But volunteers are the lifeblood of the Vancouver Bandits game day experience. Volunteers are on the frontline when it comes to welcoming fans to Langley Events Centre, ensuring that each and every guest at our venue has a great Bandits basketball experience,” Savoy added.

“Volunteers help elevate many facets of our organization, from the fan atmosphere, to basketball operations at court level. These contributions are hugely valued by our front office and each year we are grateful to build new relationships with incoming volunteers and to continue fostering connections with volunteers who have been alongside us since our inaugural 2019 season.”

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, people can visit the Bandits website.

To apply, they can send their resume to community@thebandits.ca or click on this link to complete an online volunteer application form.

Deadline to apply is midnight on Friday, April 7.

READ MORE: Highlight to Bandits’ season will be hosting 2023 Championship Weekend

.

basketballLangleyLangley Events CentreProfessional Sportsvolunteers

The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team wants to expand its team by bringing on more volunteers. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Langley-based Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team wants to expand its team by bringing on more volunteers. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)