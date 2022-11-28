Peace Arch Curling Club curler Dave Warren throws a peel weight at the annual High Tides Bonspiel held at the club on the weekend. (photo by Leo Le Couteur)

Peace Arch Curling Club curler Dave Warren throws a peel weight at the annual High Tides Bonspiel held at the club on the weekend. (photo by Leo Le Couteur)

Weekend rocks with High Tide Bonspiel at Peace Arch Curling Club

Local teams take top 2 spots in annual White Rock bonspiel

A pair of Peace Arch Curling Club teams took the two top spots at the annual High Tides Bonspiel on the weekend.

Featuring fierce competition in four events, the open/mixed bonspiel – which requires one person of the opposite gender to play in the second or higher position – saw 16 teams compete over three days for more than $2,500 in prizes.

The bonspiel format was designed to balance the level competition for both experienced and novice teams, explained event organizer John Bogar.

“We used a modified World Cup format by splitting the teams into groups of four and playing a round robin to determine the rankings for the playoffs on Sunday,” he said.

“No teams were eliminated. The teams from each group matched up against each other in the playoffs based on how each finished in the round robin.”

The PACC team, skipped by Ross Scott with vice-skip Doug Boyton, second Janice Scott and Marjorie Mooney at lead, defeated a team from Chilliwack to win the A event on Sunday and top prize of $600.

Dave Warren’s PACC team came up just short in the B event against the Dave Harris PACC foursome, but Warren was pleased with the both level of competition and the bonspiel atmosphere.

“We are having a blast,” Warren said at the tournament.

“Everyone brings their best game here but it’s a fun and friendly competition. After the seeding from the round robin play, every team is well matched to win something and go home with a prize.”

