White Rock Divers land on podium at provincials

White Rock Divers Michelle McLeod (left) and Mattias Frohloff (right) will be competing for Team BC at this summer’s Canada Games. (Photos courtesy of Lawrence Lu/e+e Photography via White Rock Divers)

There was no shortage of podium finishes for members of the White Rock Divers earlier this month at summer provincial championships, led by Mattias Frohloff, who scooped five gold medals.

Frohloff, who was competing in the Boys B division (14-15 years old), placed first in both the one-metre and three-metre competitions, as well as the platform diving event. He also added gold in a pair of open events – in platform and three metre.

The event was held June 3-5 in Victoria.

In the Boys A division (16-18 years old), White Rock Divers’ Carter Baker won a pair of gold medals – in the platform and three-metre events, while Paige Bush earned two silvers – in one- and three-metre events – in the Girls A division.

In the Girls B competition, Isabelle Wright won gold in the one-metre and Amelia Semple won gold in platform and three-metre; Ana Ricci won two golds – in one and three metre – in the Women’s Open category, while the Girls C division (12-13 year old) included Hannah Clancy winning gold in the one-metre and platform and silver in three-metre; Simran Rakhra placing third in three-metre; and Daniela Iasinka winning bronze in the one-metre and platform. Rounding out the division was Lauryn Heath, who was sixth in the one-metre.

Club organizers also noted that the Victoria-hosted meet was the first provincial meet for some of the club’s youngest divers; in nine-and-under divisions, Eldar Yasinsky was first in the one-metre; Daniel Ward was third in the one-metre; Nixon Liang was first in one-metre and second in the three; Blair Yang was first in the three-metre and second in the one-metre and Andrea Sanchez, who won bronze in the one-metre.

Three divers – Frohloff, Baker and Michelle McLeod – were also selected to represent B.C. at the upcoming Canada Games, which are scheduled for Niagara Falls, Ont. later this summer. In total, Team BC will send eight divers – four male, four female – to the national competition.

Also on tap for the group – who are coached by Igor Kopecky, Cata O’Byrne and Tori Kennedy – is junior nationals, which are set for July 9-19 in Montreal.



