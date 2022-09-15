Peggy Hoff fires the ball over the net during last weekend’s White Rock Pickleball Club-hosted tournament at Centennial Park. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Pickleball club hosts 50 teams for ‘fun, social’ tournament

Event held at White Rock’s Centennial Park on Sept. 10

Dozens of Semiahmoo Peninsula pickleball players were on the courts at Centennial Park last weekend, as the White Rock Pickleball Club marked the end of the summer season with a “fun, mini tournament.”

In total, 50 teams took part in the Sept. 10 event, according to club member John Bogar, who added that the tournament was “intended to promote the sport within the community and bring everyone together with a little extra incentive to play.”

Bogar also noted that the White Rock club is “fundamentally different from most other pickleball clubs” in that the focus is on the fun and social aspects of the sport, rather than on hosting officially sanctioned tournaments.

“Players here enjoy getting together as much as they enjoy playing pickleball. Our tournament was strictly for fun and enjoyment of our community pickleball players,” said Bogar, who was also one of the event organizers.

“Our pickleball players are a social hub of awesome people who enjoy getting together here and playing pickleball,” added Peggy Hoff, a White Rock resident who competed in the ladies doubles division of the tournament.

Though the focus was on fun, there were still some winners crowned at the conclusion of play. The ladies doubles champs – and winners of the mixed doubles division – were Kathleen Burke and Penny MacNeil, while men’s doubles was won by Jim Sigouin and Rana Dosanjh.


City of White RockSeniorsSports

