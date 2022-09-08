White Rock Titans set for ‘Titans Day’ at South Surrey Athletic Park

Every White Rock-South Surrey Titans team will be in action Sunday at South Surrey Athletic Park. (File photo)

The football season is back in full swing on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, and this weekend will be no exception, as the White Rock-South Surrey Titans host their annual ‘Titans Day’ event.

On Sunday, the Titans will have all of its teams in action on their home turf – the football field inside the track at South Surrey Athletic Park – with action starting in the morning and lasting through the evening.

This season, the Titans will have two junior flag division teams, two atom flag teams, two peewee squads, and then one team each at the junior bantam, bantam and midget levels.

On Sunday, the two junior flag division squads hit the field against one another – Titans Blue versus Titans White – with kickoff set for 9 a.m. Following that game, White Rock’s two atom teams will face each other at 10 a.m., with the organization’s peewee teams squaring off at 11:45 a.m.

In the afternoon, the junior-bantam Titans will hit the field against the Royal City Hyacks, with opening kickoff set for 1:30 p.m., and following that tilt, the bantam Titans will play the North Surrey Tigers at 3:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the busy day of football will be White Rock-South Surrey’s midget division team, who will play the North Surrey Panthers at 5:30 p.m.



