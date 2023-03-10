WHL Logo

WHL Logo

WHL fines Moose Jaw Warriors, suspends GM and head coach for off-ice incident

4 players were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for unspecified off-ice conduct

The Moose Jaw Warriors organization has been punished by the Western Hockey League following an off-ice incident involving four of its players.

General manager Jason Ripplinger and head coach Mark O’Leary have been suspended for five regular-season games, effective immediately. The team was also fined $25,000.

A WHL statement issued Friday said that Ripplinger and O’Leary are being disciplined for failing to provide “a safe and positive environment for players, in particular while travelling.”

Defenceman Marek Howell, forward Lynden Lakovic, defenceman Max Wanner, and goalie Connor Ungar were suspended indefinitely by the league on Feb. 11 for an unspecified incident that occurred on a road trip to Edmonton. The WHL said Friday those suspensions will continue for the remainder of the regular season.

The WHL said the conduct of the players was not found to be criminal by Edmonton police. But after a third-party investigation into the incident, the league determined that the players were in violation of team and league rules, including their conduct policies.

The four players must to complete further personal conduct and respect training to be reinstated to the league.

RELATED: Nephew of former NHLer from West Kelowna suspended from WHL indefinitely

junior hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Good reasons to be stuck on Cactus League baseball
Next story
Harness racing at Fraser Downs off to ‘terrific start’

Just Posted

The award winners were Kamaljit Lehal, Lehal Law Corporation (for Entrepreneur in Small Business), Lesley Jones, EconoWise Sunrooms Patio Covers (Entrepreneur, Large Business), Gurjit Kaur Tiwana, Invictus Law LLP (Professional), Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society (Not-for-Profit Leader), Lisa Skakun, Coast Capital Savings (Corporate Leadership), Anamika Sangar, Surrey Schools/Community Schools Partnership (Emerging Leader) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank, Surrey Pride Society, SFU, Youth 4 A Change (Social Trailblazer). (Photo: Anna Burns)
7 Surrey Women in Business award winners named at sold-out luncheon for 450

Kam Grewal, City of Surrey's general manager of finance. (File photo)
Surrey finance manager says city staff weren’t involved with SPS contract negotiations

Former Surrey Coun. Laurie Guerra. (File photo)
LETTER: Guerra has the gall to decry tax hike after she helped ram through policing fiasco

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey meth user’s murder conviction upheld

Pop-up banner image