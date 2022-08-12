Young Surrey golfers earn wins on Maple Leaf Junior Tour

Surrey’s Ethan Zhong won the boys 11-12 year old division at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Harry White Little Masters event in Delta. (Contributed photo)

Surrey golfer Ethan Zhong was one of six champions crowned at Delta’s Kings Links by the Sea Golf Course earlier this month, at a Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event.

Zhong, competing in the boys 11-12 year old division at the 2022 MJT Harry White Little Masters, won the title by six strokes – a Maple Junior Golf Tour news release called him “the king of Kings Links” – after carding a two round score of 144 (75-69). Langley’s Changbeen Choi was second, with a two-day score of 150 on the par-72, 5,375-yard course.

Zhong wasn’t the only Surrey golfer to finish atop the MJT leaderboard, however. In the boys 9-10 competition, Jackson Wong finished first with a two-round score of 136 after back-t0-back rounds of 68 on the 4,200-yard layout. Finishing second was another Surrey golfer, Jayden Zhu, who was tied with Wong after the first round and ended the tournament with a total score of 138 after a round of 70 on the second day.

In the girls under-eight division, Surrey’s April Zhang shot a total of 164 after rounds of 83 and 81; her score was 20 strokes better than the second-place finisher, Luna Zhou of Vancouver. With adjusted tees, the U8 tournament was a par-73 at 3,000 yards total.

In the boys U8 competition, Surrey golfers took two of the three spots on the podium, with Tianyang Zhou finishing second and Ivan Yang third. Zhou finished the weekend with a total of 161 (77-84), which was seven strokes shy of winner Everett Quewezance of Kamloops. Yang, meanwhile, carded a two-day total of 169 (84, 85).

In total, nearly 100 golfers took part in the event across six divisions. Winners who were not qualified as a result of an earlier victory earned a direct entry into the MJT Mini-Tour National Championship, which is set for later this month.



