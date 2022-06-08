Vancouver residents can enjoy alcoholic beverages outside at designated plazas this summer (pexels.com/Engin Akyurt).

Bottoms up: Drinking in public plazas returns to Vancouver

Those in Vancouver will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages at six outdoor plazas this summer

After a successful pilot, drinking openly in selected Vancouver spaces has returned for summer – this time for good.

Those wishing to enjoy alcohol outside will be able to do so at six plazas, starting June 15 to Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“People looking for an outdoor space to enjoy take-out food, a moment of rest, or a picnic with friends and family, can responsibly enjoy an alcoholic beverage at six designated Vancouver public plazas this summer,” the city said in a statement June 8.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was created to support local businesses and provide a social setting for residents.

“To the many people like me who do not have access to a backyard or private outdoor space, these plazas give us all a chance connect and socialize with one another while enjoying a drink outside,” Mayor Kennedy Stewart said.

Most of the plazas are within walking distance of essential public amenities, with temporary washrooms installed for those without restrooms nearby.

Business improvement associations, local businesses, non-profit organizations and community organizations will sponsor each plaza.

