Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to nurses

May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada and a time to recognize the work done by nurses

The week of May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. This is a time to honour nurses and the work they do.

The week also coincides with the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820. She is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

In recognition of the importance of nurses, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions about nurses, nursing and health care.

And if you have nurses among your friends or in your family, take some time to thank them for the care they provide.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealthcarenurse

 

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 15 to 21

Just Posted

Shannon Sun, 5, and Jacob Lui, 4, pose with a cardboard cutout of the RCMP’s red serge during the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Hundreds turn out for the Surrey RCMP Open House after 2-year break

The City of Delta held its grand opening of the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
City holds grand opening of North Delta Centre for the Arts

Crews work on the 700-seat, 29-classroom addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary on May 13, 2022. The expansion is set to open a year late. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey school district ‘optimistic’ Sullivan Heights addition will be ready by the fall

From left: A TD representative accepting on the award on behalf of Kathrin Matadeen, who won in the Professional category; Rochelle Prasad, who won in the Emerging Leader category; Florence Sufen Kao, who won in the Social Trailblazer category; Anita Huberman, the president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade; Vandna Joshi, who won in the Not-for-Profit category; Alexandra Haukaas, who won in the Corporate/Leadership category; and Maria Santos-Greaves, who won in the Entrepreneur category. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade)
From non-profits to the corporate world, 6 winners announced at Surrey Women in Business Awards

Pop-up banner image ×