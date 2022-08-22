(Black Press Media Creative)

Anthony Fauci will Step down in December

“After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

USA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to eat healthier when ordering takeout
Next story
Massive Asteroid set close approach to Earth since 1914.

Just Posted

Firefighters at a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday, Aug. 25. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section

Fally Ipupa, a performer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will bring his band to Surrey for the AHFOMAD festival (African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance) on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 4. (Photo: festivalafrica.org).
African festival to fill Surrey Civic Plaza with music, dance and food on Labour Day weekend

Kees ‘Case’ Koster stands with his largest project, the building of The Irene, formerly known as The Grasshopper. Koster spent 30 years, on-and-off, building this ship completely by hand, without an instruction manual. The finishing touch on the ship was the Dutch flag placed atop the boat. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey resident keeps Dutch nationality close to his heart by hand-making large-scale model ships

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C. punk-rock was born in White Rock, says author of new Art Bergmann biography