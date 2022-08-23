(Black Press Media Creative)

Fetty Wap pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy

According to federal prosecutors, the rapper has pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Fetty Wap’s attorney has asked for an expedited sentencing date.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bennifer did it again!

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Man, 33, in critical condition after being chased away from party and beaten

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). IHIT announced Monday (Aug. 22) that 25-year-old Bryce Dallas Campbell of Surrey has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Charges laid in July 30 double fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Firefighters at a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday, Aug. 22. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section

Fally Ipupa, a performer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, will bring his band to Surrey for the AHFOMAD festival (African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance) on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 4. (Photo: festivalafrica.org).
African festival to fill Surrey Civic Plaza with music, dance and food on Labour Day weekend

Pop-up banner image