Longtime Surrey hockey retailer set for ‘home opener’ at new Langley location

Operators of Surrey’s Hockey Shop are set for a move to a new location in Langley.

The popular retailer, which has done business in the Whalley area for 33 years, will permanently close doors at the City Parkway store on Monday, Nov. 14.

Five days later, on Nov. 19, the new Hockey Shop location will open in Langley in 34,000 square feet of retail space on 66 Avenue, two blocks east of 200 Street.

Store operators announced the move to Langley last spring, and this week revealed next month’s closing/opening dates in a “Home Opener” post on Facebook. “This one is for the record books. Our new home will be the greatest hockey store you have ever seen,” store operators boast.

The Hockey Shop opened for business in Whalley in 1988. The current location on City Parkway is the company’s third, starting in 2010, in the former A&B Sound location across from Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Last spring, store co-owner Chad Purdy said he’s excited for the future of the family-owned business in Langley, after witnessing a “noticeable decline” in Whalley in recent years.

“I’m spending a half hour, an hour, cleaning the parking lot every day, finding everything you can possibly imagine. It’s just dangerous,” Purdy told the Now-Leader in June.

The company website features milestone events at The Hockey Shop, including visits by NHL stars awards and news of the 2017 fire that temporarily closed the shop and put its future in jeopardy.

