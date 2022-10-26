Free ‘Read to Baby’ kits from Surrey Libraries prepare newborns for ‘lifelong learning’

In November, bestselling author Samantha M. Bailey is the guest speaker during an online event

Parents of newborns are given free Read to Baby kits at Surrey Libraries locations.

The gift bags include a keepsake baby book and information on free literacy programs and services available at Surrey Libraries.

The free kits “introduce families to the importance of early and frequent reading with baby,” says Seline Kutan, director of communications and advancement with Surrey Libraries.

“When babies are engaged in fun, daily literacy activities, they build critical speech and language skills that help prepare them for kindergarten and for lifelong learning.”

Parents are also urged to sign up for a library card for their newborn — and for themselves while they’re at it.

The Read to Baby kits (given one per family, while supplies last) are made possible by donations to Surrey Libraries, Kutan noted.

Meantime, students aged 12 to 18 from across Surrey doubled up on prizes for their excellence in writing poetry, short stories, comics and more. Surrey Libraries’ annual Youth Writing Contest winners for 2022 were selected and recognized at an awards gala on Oct. 12.

In a few weeks, bestselling author Samantha M. Bailey (“Woman on the Edge”) will be the guest speaker during Surrey Libraries’ Authors Among Us event on Nov. 23, in an online chat from Toronto. Details are posted on surreylibraries.ca/events.

“This event will focus on Samantha’s latest book, ‘Watch Out for Her,’ which was published in April 2022 and was an instant #1 national bestseller,” the website says. “Samantha lives in Toronto, where she’s currently working on her next book. If you enjoy Canadian Fiction and Thrillers, then, this might be a perfect combo for you. Also, it’s an excellent opportunity for novice writers to ask writing- and publishing-related questions.”

