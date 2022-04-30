Surrey’s Party for the Planet returns

Surrey’s Hayden Pereira, known as illest.ragdoll on Instagram, battled it out at Surrey’s Party for the Planet, which took place in and around Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza, on Saturday (April 30, 2022). It was the first time the event was held since the pandemic was declared in 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)Surrey’s Hayden Pereira, known as illest.ragdoll on Instagram, battled it out at Surrey’s Party for the Planet, which took place in and around Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza, on Saturday (April 30, 2022). It was the first time the event was held since the pandemic was declared in 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s Party for the Planet has returned.

The event, which usually runs annually but it back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, celebrates Earth Day. Earth Day was last Friday, April 22.

READ ALSO: Surrey's Party for the Planet signals return of in-person 'Major City Events' in 2022, March 25, 2022

Saturday’s (April 30) event runs until 7 p.m., in and around Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza.

Party for the Planet includes environmental workshops, performances, a plant sale, food trucks and exhibits. There is also a tomato plant giveaway at 2:30 p.m., with 1,000 free tomato plants.


