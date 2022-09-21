‘Menopause The Musical’ coming to Surrey with jokes about hot flashes, mood swings and more

Touring show features 4 women who ‘form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the audience’

Four characters out shopping for a black lace bra are featured in “Menopause the Musical,” set in a department store. Pictured from left to right are cast members Sarah Lynn Strange (as Earth Mother), Janet Martin (Iowa Housewife), Lorena Mackenzie (Soap Star) and Alana Bridgewater (Professional Woman). (Submitted photo)

The musical comedy billed as a “hilarious celebration of women and the change” is coming to Surrey early next month.

A touring production of “Menopause The Musical” will play Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Oct. 6, a date presented locally by Rob Warwick’s Rock.It Boy Entertainment.

The show has been a 20-year hit on stages around the world, including an ongoing run at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Filled with parodies of hit songs, “Menopause the Musical” is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra. Finding common ground, the characters joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, memory loss, too much sex, not enough sex, and more.

“These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is not ‘The Silent Passage’ anymore,” says an advisory for the Surrey show date.

The all-Canadian cast members are Lorena MacKenzie (as the soap star), Janet Martin (Iowa housewife), Barb Scheffler (earth mother) and Fredena J. Williams (professional woman).

Tickets are priced from $55 to $65 on ticketmaster.ca, plus facility fee and service charges, or call 604-507-6355. Show time at the Bell is 7:30 p.m.

On tour in B.C. this fall, the 90-minute, no-intermission show will also play venues in Abbotsford (Oct. 5) and Trail (Oct. 2).

Bell Performing Arts Centre is located at 6250 144 St., Surrey, at Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

Meantime, several other comedy shows are coming to the Bell theatre this fall and winter.

The Comic Strippers troupe will return there Friday, Nov. 18 with their male-stripper parody and improv-comedy show. All tickets are $49 on tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com.

Live Nation Entertainment has announced a Feb. 2 date for Brian Regan, who’s been billed as “one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians” and “the perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.”

Also, Montreal-raised comedian Sugar Sammy has announced a 2023 Canadian tour that includes a return to Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 17, 2023.



