King George Hub officially opens in Surrey City Centre

Mixed-use development project expected to be pivotal stop on future SkyTrain route to Langley

The developers behind the King George Hub hosted a free community event Thursday (Sept. 15) to celebrate the hub’s official opening.

The mixed-use development project is expected to be a pivotal stop on the future SkyTrain route to Langley.

Thursday’s event, organized by PCI Developments was held at King George SkyTrain Station outside Save-On Foods and attracted hundreds of people, including Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and several councillors and council candidates. It featured live performances by Rangla Punjab Arts, Kutapira and DJ A-Slam. Several local businesses were also giving away food, drinks and prizes.

The King George Hub, which is currently in Phase D, is steps from King George Skytrain Station. Construction on the hub is expected to be complete in 2025.

Phase One, the 10-storey Coast Capital building adjacent to King George SkyTrain station, was completed in 2015 and Hub One and Two sold out in 2017. Developers expect the hub’s buildings will be home to 4,000 residents and bring 2,700 jobs.

King George Station will be the start of the new Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, which is expected to be completed by 2028.

At Thursday’s opening, TransLink and PCI Development announced a joint pilot program that will provide subsidized transit to 250 people living or working near King George Hub. They will each be given a $150 pre-loaded Compass card They individuals and will be surveyed on their transit use.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said the program will “help us better understand the benefits of incentivizing transit for future transit-oriented developments as well.”

READ MORE: Celebration set for King George Hub as plans cement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

CommmunitySurrey