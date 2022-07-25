New proposed amendments to Surrey sign bylaw before council tonight

Judge ordered City of Surrey to remove ‘ambiguity’ in the bylaw following a constitutional challenge by a group of Surrey residents

Surrey city council will consider new proposed amendments to the city’s sign bylaw Monday night after a judge ordered a re-write 11 days ago for the City of Surrey to remove “ambiguity” in the bylaw following a constitutional challenge that was launched by a group of Surrey residents.

Justice Nigel Kent made the order on July 14 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. The petition was launched by Surrey residents Annie Kaps, Debra (Debi) Johnstone, Colin Pronger, Ivan Scott, Merle Scott and Linda Ypenburg, all members of Keep the RCMP in Surrey.

Lawyer Kevin Smith, representing the residents, argued at trial in Vancouver that the bylaw as amended on Oct. 18, 2021 presented an unconstitutional infringement on their freedom of expression under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Kent concluded that 2021 amendments “give rise to an ambiguity in the bylaw that arguably prohibits the posting of political signage on private property except during limited specified periods of time, and that such a restriction would infringe s. 2(b) of the Charter which guarantees the petitioners’ constitutional protection for freedom of, among other things, their political expression.”

READ ALSO: Judge orders Surrey to rewrite its sign bylaw following constitutional challenge

READ ALSO: Three of Surrey’s 27 declared civic election candidates live outside the city

READ ALSO: Surrey civic election 2022 gearing up to be ‘mother of all elections’

Council will vote on a corporate report from Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, in which Costanzo tells council the proposed amendments “will not technically apply to signs for the upcoming municipal election by virtue of Section 56 of the Local Government Act, which effectively provides that any sign bylaw adopted after July 4, 2022, does not apply to the election.”

“Nevertheless,” Costanzo continues in his report, “as the proposed amendments are simply intended to remove the ambiguity in the Sign By-law as identified by the Court, for the purposes of enforcement until the October 2022 municipal election, there is no difference between the current Sign By-law and the proposed amendments.”

Constanzo also states that the proposed amendments before council are “consistent with the Court’s reasons for judgment.”

“In summary, outside of the election periods listed in Section 7.1(4), generally one political sign will be allowed on a single-family residential lot without a permit, subject to some restrictions,” states his report to council. “A person may apply for a permit to erect more than one sign or for a sign that otherwise does not comply with the requirements set out in Section 7(21). During the election periods listed in Section 7.1(4), there will be no limit on the number of political signs, subject to some requirements.”

Ivan Scott, one of the petitioners in the court case, expressed concern Monday with Costanzo’s report.

“This is another ambiguity, is it not? In actual fact whatever comes out now doesn’t apply to our signs. That’s what I see it as, and so therefore nothing changes. If that’s the clarification of the ambiguity, there’s no ambiguity any more as far as I see that we have carte blanche to say we can have as many of those signs on our lawns as possible. I mean, people are not going to put 10 or 15 or 20 signs on their lawn, that would be crazy.”

Scott said the petitioners will apprise their legal counsel of these latest developments.

BC municipal electionBC Supreme CourtCity of Surrey