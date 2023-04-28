Recommendations to continue with Surrey Police Service a victory for people of Surrey, McCallum says

Surrey First councilllor says now that facts are known, its finally time for referendum

Former Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is calling the province’s recommendation to continue the transition to Surrey Police Service a victory for the people of Surrey.

“The province has recognized that the transition to SPS is the best option for Surrey and the entire province,” stated McCallum in a release. ” With the ongoing RCMP vacancy challenges, it is clear that a municipal police force is the best way to ensure public safety in our community.”

McCallum also said it is time for the city to move on from the debate and put its focus on implementing the SPS.

“It’s time to put this debate behind us and work together to make Surrey an even safer place to live, work, and raise a family. This is a victory for Surrey residents who deserve the best modern urban police force.”

McCallum is scheduled to hold a press conference this morning at 11:30 a.m. in Surrey.

Coun. Linda Annis, from Surrey First, says the province’s report provides voters with enough information to finally make a decision via referendum.

“Like so many of our residents, I’m frustrated that while the province has done tremendous work on getting the facts and doing the comparison, including recommending we stick with the transition to the SPS, the issue has been returned to us for a final decision,” said Annis. “I’ve always believed that the choice of police departments is too big, too costly, and too fundamental to be decided by city council alone. Surrey residents have been ignored and sidelined on this issue for five years. Now, they should be given the facts and the options and allowed to have the final say, rather than nine people on city council.”

Annis said the policing issue has “been a political football” for too long, all because voters were never given their say.

“The best way to resolve this issue is to let voters decide, something they should have done four years ago. Without a referendum, I worry that this issue will continue to be divisive, politically motivated, and foster resentment for years to come. A referendum gives all of us our say, and the ability to respect a decision that we make together when we hear the facts and the options.”

Meanwhile, the Surrey Board of Trade says it is unhappy with the province’s recommendation.

“We are disappointed that the B.C. government has made this decision,” said Anita Huberman, Surrey Board of Trade CEO. “However, with this decision, the City of Surrey can reinvigorate its public safety efforts, advocate for needed wrap-around support services to support the police service and focus on a renewed Surrey economic and jobs plan. We look forward to working with the Mayor and Council as well as the chosen police service to provide industry input on economic issues.”

More to come.



