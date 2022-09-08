Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary is opening its doors for the new school-year with additions complete to accommodate more students. (Surrey Schools photo)

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary is opening its doors for the new school-year with additions complete to accommodate more students. (Surrey Schools photo)

Education

School year starts with two new facilities in Surrey

An expanded Sullivan Heights Secondary and brand new Regent Road Elementary have opened

The school year began on Tues. (Sept. 6) and an expanded Sullivan Heights Secondary and Regent Road Elementary have officially opened in Surrey.

Sullivan Heights Secondary underwent significant renovations to increase student capacity by 60 per cent. Before renovations, 700 students were registered there. The school now has space for 1,700.

There is also a brand new school in Clayton, Regent Road Elementary, that will serve 655 students.

“We are so pleased to be able to open Regent Road Elementary and for the addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary. These investments are critical in meeting our capacity needs as our enrolment continues to grow with almost 1,000 new students annually,” said Laurie Larsen, chair, Surrey Board of Education in a news release.

Queen Elizabeth Secondary and Prince Charles Elementary have also undergone seismic upgrades.

READ MORE: Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary addition nearly complete as new school year approaches

READ MORE: Regent Road Elementary welcoming Clayton students at the start of the school-year


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyEducationSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rotting sockeye salmon dumped along Fraser River signals ‘rampant’ illegal sales
Next story
King Charles III has long history with Canada, but must step into the spotlight

Just Posted

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary is opening its doors for the new school-year with additions complete to accommodate more students. (Surrey Schools photo)
School year starts with two new facilities in Surrey

The Independent Investigation Office is on the scene after police shot a man in Whalley during a ‘wellness’ check on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
‘Calls to Action’ issued 5 months after cops shoot Surrey man dead during ‘wellness’ check

Recycling-collection bins at the new Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre, and transfer building in the distance. (Contributed photo)
$40M new waste facility opens in Surrey with goals to reduce illegal dumping, travel times

TEASER PHOTO
Ukrainian dance show travels to Surrey from Edmonton for ‘Mriya: Life in Rhythm’

Pop-up banner image