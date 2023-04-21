Surrey man faces 12 charges related to child exploitation investigation

Tanner Adam Duffy, 30, is charged with 4 counts of luring a child under age 16, 3 counts of possessing child pornography and 1 count each of sexual interference, sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and making sexually explicit material available to a child under age 16.

A Surrey man is facing 12 charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

Tanner Adam Duffy, 30, of Surrey, is charged with four counts of luring a child under age 16, three counts of possessing child pornography and one count each of sexual interference, sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and making sexually explicit material available to a child under age 16.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit started investigating Duffy in November 2021 after receiving a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children concerning two Facebook accounts on which explicit content is alleged to have been shared.

“Through the investigation, two young teenage girl victims were identified from Surrey, and West Shore. The alleged offences occurred between July 2020 and February 2022,” Munn noted. “The investigation involved communications through many online platforms including Facebook and Snapchat, and the alleged suspect commonly used the screen name Tanner boy.”

Duffy has been released from custody with conditions. He is not allowed to go to any public place where anyone under the age of 16 might be and is not allowed to have access to the internet or have any contact with anyone under 16.

The Surrey RCMP encourages parents to have open and ongoing communication with their children about how to stay safe while online, as well as to monitor online activity. Online safety resources are available through cybertip.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Journalistic standards and guidelines

Surrey