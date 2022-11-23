Police identify Mehakpreet Sethi as 18-year-old stabbed to death outside of Surrey school

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, of Surrey, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary school on Tuesday (Nov. 22). (Twitter photo)

Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, of Surrey, has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a school parking lot.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed his identity Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old victim died after being stabbed outside Tamanawis Secondary school in Newton, located at 12600 66 Ave.

Punjabi media are reporting on Twitter that the victim was there to pick up his younger brother from the school but IHIT would not confirm those details when contacted by the Now-Leader.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said they responded to reports of a stabbing outside the school at 12:08 p.m. They said a man who was suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police said they arrested a suspect “who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Ian McGennis, the principal of Tamanawis Secondary school, stated that the stabbing victim was “not a member of our school community.”

McGennis added, the school was placed “on a hold and secure, which involves everyone remaining inside the school as exterior doors are secured.”

Counselling is being made available to students.

Meanwhile, Surrey’s mayor is thanking the RCMP for making a quick arrest after Sethi was killed.

“As mayor and as a mother and grandmother, my heart is with all who have been impacted by this senseless tragedy,” Locke stated in a release sent Wednesday.

“I would like to commend Surrey RCMP for their quick response which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Sethi’s death to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) .



