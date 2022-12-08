Surrey Police Service announces second union

The Surrey Police Service now has a second union representing its police ranks alongside the Surrey Police Union, with certification of the Surrey Police Inspectors’ Association by the BC Labour Relations Board.

“On behalf of the Surrey Police Service leadership team, I congratulate the Surrey Police Inspectors’ Association on receiving approval to represent our officers who hold the rank of Inspector,” Chief Constable Norm Lipinski stated in a press release Thursday. “I look forward to working with the SPIA, in addition to CUPE 402 and the Surrey Police Union, to achieve our mutual goals of providing a wellness focused work environment so our staff can deliver the highest standard of public safety to Surrey residents.”

The SPIA has 12 members, which is expected to grow to 20 if the SPS achieves full strength. On Nov. 28 Surrey city council endorsed a framework for maintaining the RCMP as Surrey’s police of jurisdiction and instructed staff to present a final plan to this end, to be voted on by council at its Monday, Dec. 12 council meeting. If this passes, the final plan will be submitted to Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth for consideration by Dec. 15.

“Certainly on this matter of critical importance a decision must be well-informed and must be timely,” Wayne Rideout, assistant deputy minister and director of public services, told the Surrey Police Board on Nov. 30. “To this end, the minister has shared his view that he would like to be in a position to communicate a ministerial decision as soon as possible early in the new year.”

The Surrey Police Union (SPU) was certified in August 2021 to represent SPS officers below the rank of inspector while CUPE 402 represents civilian staff.

Inspector Earl Andersen, SPIA president, said his association’s certification was a year in the making.

“The SPIA will allow us to have a unified voice in collective bargaining, which will ensure the appropriate supports and benefits for all SPS Inspectors,” he said.



