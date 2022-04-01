Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses to crash that injured pedestrian

Police looking for 3 vehicles that stopped to help a stalled black Infiniti sedan

Police in Surrey are looking for people who stopped to help a stalled vehicle and may have information about a collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Highway 10 Sunday (March 27).

Around 12:20 a.m., police received a report of a pedestrian that was hit in the 12400-block of Highway 10, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by vehicle on Highway 10, Surrey RCMP say, March 27, 2022

The driver, Munn noted, stopped after the collision and is co-operating with police.

Surrey RCMP are now looking for the drivers of three vehicles that stopped to help the occupants of a black Infiniti sedan that stalled on Highway 10 in the left-turn lane near 124 Street.

Munn said the hit pedestrian is believed to be one of the people who were inside the stalled vehicle.

She added the vehicle was stalled for “a period of time,” and police are hoping to speak with witnesses who may have stopped to offer help prior to the collision.

Any witnesses or drivers with dash-cam footage who travelled eastbound along Highway 10 from Scott Road toward 124 Street from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (March 26) to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday (March 27), are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp