Suspect identified, arrested in connection with stabbing at Superstore: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say the suspect in the stabbing at the Guildford Superstore last week has been identified and arrested following another alleged stabbing two days later at the Guildford Walmart. Cops were on scene at Walmart on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo: Treacy MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say the suspect in the stabbing at the Guildford Superstore last week has been identified and arrested following another alleged stabbing two days later.

On Saturday (June 4), around 8:55 p.m., police were called to the Guildford Walmart in the 10300-block of 152 Street for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

She said when officers arrived, they “learned the suspect had fled the store.” The victim, Munn added, was taken to hospital for “treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Munn said “frontline officers and support units flooded the area immediately.” She added officers found and arrested the suspect in the 15000-block of 104 Avenue.

The suspect, Munn said, is believed to be the suspect who is “also responsible for the stabbing incident” at the Superstore in Guildford two days earlier.

Around 12:55 p.m. on Thursday (June 2), police received a report “that a female was stabbed inside a grocery store” in the 14600-block of 104 Avenue, according to a release from Munn.

Munn said police “arrived within minutes of the call” and found the victim “suffering from apparent stab wounds.” She was given first aid at the store and then taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Munn added initial information is that “the parties were not known to each other and there was no apparent confrontation that police are aware of prior to the incident.”

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect shortly after the stabbing in the hopes of identifying her as she “fled the area immediately after the stabbing.”



